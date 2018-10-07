× Mebane woman charged with child abuse after 1-year-old suffers untreated broken leg

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Mebane woman has been charged with child abuse after a 1-year-old was found with a broken leg, according to a press release.

India Link, 28, of Mebane was charged with felony child abuse and felony obstructing justice.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible child abuse on April 11.

The initial complaint was made via Child Protective Services, an entity of the Alamance County Department of Social Services.

The report involved a 1-year-old child having a broken femur. The same information was reported to DSS by medical staff at an area hospital.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it became apparent that the injury had been left untreated, and no medical care had been sought for the child, prior to the hospital visit on the date of incident reporting.

After interviewing other children in the home, investigators discovered they were told what to say if asked about the injury.

Link is in jail under a $100,000,00 secured bond. Her court date is set for Monday.