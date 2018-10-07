New details emerge in High Point shooting that left one man dead, one man in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened in High Point early Sunday morning, according to a Randolph County Sheriff's deputy.

The shooting happened at Connor's Mobile Home Village in the 5600 block of Old Thomasville Road at around 2:45 a.m.

Upon their arrival, deputies found Robert Fay Beck Jr., 40, injured and unresponsive in the driveway of Lot 38.

Several witnesses identified Christopher Lee Gettys, 28, as the person who shot Beck during an argument.

Beck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gettys initially fled the residence on foot but called 911 a short time later to turn himself in.

Gettys has been charged with the murder of Beck Jr. He is currently in the Randolph County Jail under no bond.