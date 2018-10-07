× Man shot at Ocean Boulevard restaurant in Myrtle Beach identified; restaurant issues statement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina man shot and killed at a Myrtle Beach restaurant has been identified, WSOC reported.

Roger Ramos, 25, died after 1 a.m. Sunday at Riptydz Oceanfront Grille at 1210 N. Ocean Blvd.

Myrtle Beach police say Ramos was shot during a bar fight.

The Sun News reports that police have arrested Jakkari Jaquille De’Andre Brown, 24, of Tocca, Georgia. He has pending warrants for murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful use of a weapon and carrying a pistol or firearm into a premise of a business selling alcohol, beer or wine.

Daniel Stotler tells The Sun News he and Ramos went to the restaurant to watch a mixed martial arts fight on television.

The restaurant, in a statement issued Sunday (read it posted below) says Ramos was an off-duty employee. The restaurant says it will be closed until Wednesday and will work with security and police to prevent future violence.