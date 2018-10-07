× Father accidentally shoots, kills 3-year-old son on porch of home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Tennessee man is in jail after his 3-year-old son was shot and killed outside their home Sunday, FOX13 reported.

Police said Argel Hernandez, 32, and his son Angel were sitting outside the front of their Memphis home when, according to authorities, the father’s gun went off accidentally – hitting them both.

The father and son were taken to the hospital. The child he was pronounced dead later in the day.

Hernandez is OK and was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and aggravated child neglect.