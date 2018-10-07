Carolina Panthers beat New York Giants 33-31 in nail-biter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers beat the New York Giants 33-31 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday.

Graham Gano kicked a 63-yard field goal in the last 6 seconds to win the game. It was the longest field goal in franchise history.

Gano’s previous career long was 59 yards. He was 4 for 4 on field goal attempts and has made 35 in a row at home dating back to 2016.

Cam Newton threw for 237 yards and had two touchdowns and two interceptions. Christian McCaffrey had 93 yards from scrimmage and an 18-yard touchdown catch for the Panthers (3-1).