20 people killed in horrific car crash involving limousine in New York town

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — Twenty people were killed Saturday in a horrific car crash in Schoharie, New York, according to News10.

The crash, which involved a car and a limousine, happened at the intersection of Routes 30 and 30-A shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

The limousine was reportedly carrying a wedding party, FOX News reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Sunday morning that it is sending a “go-team” to the site of the deadly crash, News10 reported.

Multiple emergency crews arrived at the scene including the American Red Cross, members of the Schoharie County Sheriff’s office and the New York State police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.