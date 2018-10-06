× New details emerge in crash that shut down I-73 near Randleman

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Saturday morning incident crash that shut down Interstate 73 southbound near Randleman actually started with a prior minor crash, according to NC Highway Patrol officials.

The first crash happened at 5:13 a.m. and was minor with no injuries. Two vehicles were headed south and one side-swiped the other.

At 5:39 a.m., a second wreck happened in the same area, near US-220 Business at Mile Marker 86.

The passenger of one of the vehicles that were side-swiped in the first wreck got out of his vehicle and started walking in the middle of the left southbound traveling lane.

The pedestrian, Marqys Antonyo Chambers of Camden, North Carolina, was struck by a 2018 Nissan Sentra heading southbound.

Chambers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was reopened just before 9 a.m.