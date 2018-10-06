× Greensboro check-cashing business robbed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A check-cashing business in Greensboro was robbed Friday morning, according to Greensboro Police.

At approximately 8:32 a.m. Greensboro Police were dispatched to 946 East Bessemer Ave, the Ace Cash Express, on a robbery alarm.

Upon arrival an employee reported that an unidentified man had brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect was described as wearing all dark clothing and carrying a duffle bag. The suspect left the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.