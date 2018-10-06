× Dollar General in Greensboro robbed

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Dollar General in Greensboro was robbed Friday night, according to a press release.

At approximately 8:56 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to the Dollar General located at 2909 Pleasant Garden Road on a reported robbery.

Two suspects entered the business, brandished a handgun and took money from the business.

Both suspects fled the store possibly in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both suspects — one male and one possibly a female — were wearing black masks.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.