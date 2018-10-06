× Chase leads to crash near Thomasville, 3 people detained

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A chase in Davidson County ended with a crash Saturday afternoon, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Four people were involved and three people were detained.

No other information was available including what led to the chase, which ended at about 2:30 p.m. with a crash on Scenic Way at Windsor Circle, just outside of the Thomasville city limits.

A witness told FOX8 that after the crash one suspect was on the ground in handcuffs and another was being escorted to a Davidson County Sheriff’s car, also in handcuffs.