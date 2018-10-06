× Charlotte police arrest man accused of attempting to kidnap 2 children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested and charged a man for his involvement in an attempted kidnapping in east Charlotte, WSOC reported.

The incident happened just after 7:40 p.m. Friday on Amity Pointe Road.

Police said when they arrived on scene, witnesses a group of children were playing in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Witnesses said a man approached the group and grabbed an 8- and 10-year-old girl by their wrists. They said as witnesses moved toward the man, he released the two girls and ran from the scene.

The children were not injured during the incident.

Officers said they later located the suspect, 63-year-old Jose Rodriguez, and interviewed him.

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of attempting kidnapping