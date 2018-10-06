× Chance of tropical depression or tropical storm developing in Gulf has increased

The probability that a tropical depression or tropical storm in or near the Gulf of Mexico will form by early next week has increased and remains high, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Hurricane Center said in its Saturday 8 a.m. update that a “tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday or Monday while the system moves slowly northward.”

“This disturbance will continue to bring torrential rains primarily to portions of Central America, and these rains should then spread over western Cuba and the Yucatan peninsula during the next few days,” the Hurricane Center reported.

Meteorologists recommended watching the Gulf of Mexico for developments over the next few days.

7AM Tropical Update – A tropical depression is expected to form in the southern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend or early next week. This system could impact the northern or northeastern Gulf coast during the Tuesday through Thursday time frame. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/T6IvVrxmIY — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 6, 2018