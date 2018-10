Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A heartwarming proposal happened Friday afternoon at the Dixie Classic Fair and it was caught on video.

According to fair spokesperson Siobhan Olson, during the judging of Red Angus beef cattle at the Dixie Classic Fair, Joseph Groce proposed to Kaitlyn Templeton, of Otway.

Judging by her reaction, we're pretty sure the answer was, "Yes."

Templeton also took the top prize during the competition.