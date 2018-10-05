These are the Mattress Firm stores closing in the Piedmont Triad

Mattress Firm, America’s largest bed store, has filed for bankruptcy.

The chain said it plans to remain in business, but it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to get out of about 700 unfavorable leases. The company said it will quickly close 200 underperforming stores and make decisions about whether to close or maintain the other 500 stores in the coming weeks. It currently has more than 3,300 stores in the United States.

Mattress Firm will close the following stores in the Piedmont Triad, according to court document’s obtained by USA Today:

1595 Glidewell Drive Suite 101, Burlington, NC 27215

3137 Waltham Blvd., Burlington, NC 27215

2504 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408

2510 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408

4008 Brian Jordan Place, High Point, NC 27265

1011 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284

235 Harvey St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

3274 Silas Creek Parkway Suite #33-36, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Mattress Firm plans to exit bankruptcy in about two months. It hopes that the liquidity gained from the bankruptcy allows it to expand into more favorable markets and even open some new stores in existing markets.

Like many retailers, the 32-year-old chain has struggled with overexpansion, including its purchase of Sleepy’s in 2016 and Mattress Giant in 2012. The company has many stores in close proximity to one another, cannibalizing sales. It’s also grappling with increasing competition from online retailers, including Casper and Amazon.

Its parent company, Steinhoff International, is dealing with major problems including accounting irregularities forcing its CEO to resign in December 2017.

CNN contributed to this report.