Teens charged in Davidson County robbery

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two teenagers have been charged after a reported assault and robbery.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to robbery report on the 200 block of Happy Hollow Court.

A victim told officials they were assaulted and robbed by two male people and one female person.

Deputies identified two of the suspects as Samuel Vance Maisano, 18, of Greensboro, and Jacklyn Ann Berger, 16, of Thomasville.

Officials were able to find the two teenagers and arrest them both on charges related to the robbery.

Maisano was charged with common law robbery and placed in jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Berger was charged with aid and abetting common law robbery and placed in jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office has not reported any charges for the assault or any information regarding the second male suspect.