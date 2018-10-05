× Reidsville father to take daughters on dream Disney trip with $100,000 prize

Samuel Sexton Jr. of Reidsville said he plans to use a $100,000 lottery prize to make his daughters’ dreams of going to Disney World come true, according to a press release.

“I’m more excited for my kids than for myself,” Sexton said. “We’ve wanted to go to Disney for a long time and now we can. I have three girls and they each have a favorite Disney princess.”

Sexton’s good fortune happened Wednesday afternoon when he stopped by the Countryside on N.C. 68 North in Stokesdale.

“We stopped because the girls wanted to get some candy,” said Sexton, who installs heaters and air conditioners. “My wife and I play the lottery occasionally, so I decided to get a scratch-off ticket while I was there.”

He took the $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket to his car and scratched it on the way home.

“I saw the money bag and knew I won something,” Sexton said. “When I saw how much it was I started crying I was so happy.”

Sexton claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,507.