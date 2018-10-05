Piedmont Triad to hit the streets for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Piedmont Triad will throw on walking shoes and take to the streets for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

And the Triad isn't alone. Walks are planned for cities all throughout the country.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's website lists more than 600 walks planned nationwide.

Funds raised through the event will go toward spreading awareness about Alzheimer's and funding research

The Guilford County walk is slated for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, beginning at LeBauer Park, 209 N. Davie St., in Greensboro.

To register, visit the Walk to End Alzheimer's website at alz.org/walk.