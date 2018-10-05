Watch live 10:30 am – Senate set to vote on the first step to confirming Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

Piedmont Triad to hit the streets for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Posted 12:00 pm, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 12:02PM, October 5, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Piedmont Triad will throw on walking shoes and take to the streets for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

And the Triad isn't alone. Walks are planned for cities all throughout the country.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's website lists more than 600 walks planned nationwide.

Funds raised through the event will go toward spreading awareness about Alzheimer's and funding research

The Guilford County walk is slated for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, beginning at LeBauer Park, 209 N. Davie St., in Greensboro.

To register, visit the Walk to End Alzheimer's website at alz.org/walk. 