North Carolina detention officer arrested after drugs allegedly found in lunchbox

JACKSON, N.C. – A North Carolina detention officer faces charges after authorities said drugs were found in a lunchbox.

WTKR reported that Douglas Davarne Squire, 51, of Roanoke Rapids, faces charges of felony possession of controlled substances on jail premises.

The drugs were found after authorities from multiple agencies searched the Northampton County Detention Center in Jackson in late August.

A K-9 unit found the lunchbox in an officer’s office and a schedule II substance was inside, according to officials.

The drugs were described as “painkillers” and the lunchbox belonged to the suspect, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald. Squire no longer works as an officer.

He was arrested earlier this week and jailed under a $5,000 unsecured bond, with court planned for Thursday.