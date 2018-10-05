× NFL player’s mother accused of stabbing man in the chest

BOSSIER CITY, La. – The mother of Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is accused of stabbing a man in the chest.

TMZ Sports reported that 44-year-old LaShawnita Ruffins was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated battery and domestic violence.

Authorities have not released specific details about the crime, the name of the victim or the victim’s condition.

Ruffins was released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond.

White played college football at Louisiana State University, where he was a consensus All-American as a senior in 2016. He was drafted by the Bills in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

White is known for buying his mother a home in Louisiana and walking with her on the red carpet at the 2017 NFL Draft.