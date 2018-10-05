NC Zoo teams up with International Space Station on tracking project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Zoo is the only zoo in the United States participating in a research project that involves the International Space Station.

It's called the ICARUS Initiative, the International Cooperation for Animal Research Using Space.

The zoo is testing new animal tracking technology that's connected to the Space Station.

In August, astronauts connected an antenna to the space station.

Zookeepers then attached an ear tag to a kudu calf recently born at the zoo. That tag will communicate with the antenna.

The data will be able to gather valuable information to help save wild populations of animals.

So far, just ten animals around the world are part of the testing project.

Shannon Smith shows us how it works in today's Zoo Filez.