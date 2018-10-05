× Man accused of scalding 3-year-old’s feet so severely that the child needed surgery

PHOENIX — A man was arrested after allegedly scalding a 3-year-old’s feet so severely that the child required surgery.

KNXV reported that 24-year-old Dashawn Lewis Johnson was arrested earlier this week and charged with child abuse.

The victim’s mother took the child to Phoenix Children’s Hospital on Sept. 19 for pain and blistering on the top of both feet.

Doctors diagnosed the victim with second-degree burns and sent him to the Maricopa County Burn Center where he underwent several skin graft surgeries.

When the victim arrived at the hospital, he allegedly referred to being struck with a belt and Johnson turning on the hot water.

Johnson was watching the 3-year-old and another child at his apartment on Sept. 18, according to police.

Johnson reportedly told police that he bathed the victim and the water was hot, but he then lowered the temperature.

However, the other child allegedly told police that he listened to the victim being struck with a belt and the water coming on. He then reportedly heard the victim scream.

The child also told police that the victim’s feet were “red and injured.”

Johnson has court planned for next week.