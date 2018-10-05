Watch live 10:30 am – Senate set to vote on the first step to confirming Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

Lexington man charged with punching dad in head

Posted 8:59 am, October 5, 2018

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested for punching his dad in the head in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Davidson County deputies responded to Emile Street in Lexington on a call regarding a domestic situation.

On the scene, deputies determined Jody Randell Cannon, 39, of Lexington, punched his father in the head and face.

He was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Cannon received a $5,000 secured bond.