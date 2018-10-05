× Kickback Jack’s opens second restaurant in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kickback Jack’s has opened a second Greensboro location at 1605 Highwoods Blvd. at Jefferson Village Shopping Center, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The restaurant was formerly a Tripps Restaurant. Over the summer, Greensboro-based Battleground Restaurant Group, which owns both the Tripps and Kickback Jack’s brands, converted the restaurant.

The 6,500-square-foot restaurant features an indoor/outdoor dining area with roll-up garage doors. The menu features steaks, ribs, chicken, burgers, sandwiches, wings and pizza.

Battleground Restaurant Group debuted the Kickback Jack’s concept about eight years ago when it converted its Rock-Ola Café restaurants.

