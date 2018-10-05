Guilford County warrant squad react after 7 officers shot in South Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The deadly shooting in South Carolina is a stark reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face across the country.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has a warrant squad consisting of seven deputies. Everyday they knock on doors and don't always know what's behind those doors.

"We try to work through the information we have to be best prepared going in," said Sgt. Jeff Greeson of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

These deputies train and use data systems to give them clues about the people and situations they could come across.

"Every officer in the field will go serve a warrant at some point in time. We just do it all day long," said Sgt. Greeson.

That's exactly what seven officers in Florence, South Carolina did on Wednesday night and ended up dodging gunfire. One of them did not survive.

"You know I think about it all the time, the best plan can go wrong," said Sgt. Greeson.

Deputies follow the tactics they know work, most of the time, but also listen to their gut.

"Sometimes you just get that feeling you know it's kind of like something just isn't adding up here and it doesn't look really good," said Sgt. Greeson.