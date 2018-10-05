Greensboro man shot, killed on Alamance Church Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro man was shot and killed early Friday morning on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police responded to 1105 Alamance Church at about 12:35 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival police located LaTron Devon Tyson, 32, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Life-saving efforts made by EMS personnel were unsuccessful and Tyson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.