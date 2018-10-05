ECU graduate from Winston-Salem beats breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cancer survivor Brittany Gregory is celebrating life.

The 22-year-old Winston-Salem native has a new outlook on the world after spending her senior year at East Carolina University battling breast cancer.

“I did chemo the first semester and then the second semester is when I had to do all of my medicine” she said.

She’s blessed and thankful she won that fight.

Gregory graduated with a degree in elementary education in May.

She described finishing school as one of her happiest moments.

“Knowing that I went through all of that and still graduated on time, it was just a really big accomplishment,” she said.

Even though Gregory overcame the physical burden that comes with chemo, she says people often don’t realize that the mental impact can linger.

After chemo, she says she experienced depression and worked with a psychiatrist to help her cope.

She compared her experience to PTSD as she dealt with having cancer at a young age while her peers were enjoying life.

Gregory hopes that her cancer journey will encourage women to get mammograms.

“Women should just be more aware and just know it's easier to go get a mammogram than it is to find out that you have cancer, and it can happen at any age,” she said.

Gregory is looking forward to the future, especially knowing that she has already overcome so much.

“I never will let it defeat me, even ongoing years.”