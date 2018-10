Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on southbound N.C. 68 just before Interstate 40.

At least two vehicles, a minivan and a sedan, were involved.

The sedan was knocked into a light pole by the impact of the collision.

Two ambulances were at the scene. Both have left the scene with an unknown number of patients.

There is no word on what caused the crash.