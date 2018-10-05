Amazing corn maze pays homage to NC State Wolfpack

OXFORD, N.C. — Flying over Granville County, WTVD‘s Chopper 11 HD found an amazing sight – a nine-acre N.C. State Wolfpack corn maze.

The maze is in the shape of the “Tuffy” head logo, the block “S” logo, and the word “Wolfpack.”

According to WTVD, it’s at the Granville Haunt Farm in Oxford and is the brainchild of N.C. State design alumnus Grey Blackwell

A company in Idaho designed the maze to fit the space. Work started in August using two small John Deere tractors equipped with GPS to direct them where to cut.