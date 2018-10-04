Rising local country music duo ‘The Dryes’ share message of hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – In late winter the words for The Dryes' latest release "War" came to the husband-wife duo Katelyn and Derek Drye within minutes.

"It just kind of came from a deep place and we really didn't know why," said Derek, who had the chores to the song in his head for a year.

"We all go through hard times, but love is what holds us together," said Katelyn from her parents’ home in Arcadia on Thursday. "Love is the only thing that last forever."

The music and words take fans through the war of emotions many go through in life but on Easter Sunday the song took on another meaning when the couple discovered home videos of Derek's late mom.

"I’d always seen pictures, but those things don't move or talk," Derek said, of his mom who took her own life when he was 7-months-old.

Thirty-two years later, he was able to hear her voice.

"God was like you need to use this for something," said Katelyn. "You need to use this for something."

In hopes of bringing awareness to suicide prevention, the couple, who've gained attention from many including Rolling Stone magazine, included the home videos in the music video of "War."

"There is always hope," said Katelyn. "For a moment you can get so into your hurt or pain but don't let that be the thing that takes your life early from the world because there is so much life to live."