Police issue a warning after several bears spotted in North Carolina city

MARION, N.C. — Several bears have been spotted in a western North Carolina city, prompting the police to issue a warning.

WLOS reported that the Marion Police Department issued the warning Thursday after several bears were spotted in Marion.

One sighting was of a young bear seen in the area of Morehead and Rutherford roads. And what appears to be a three-bear family was spotted near the YMCA on Sugar Hill Road.

Officers asked that people not approach the animals nor attempt to feed them.

“We have been in contact with wildlife officers, who have suggested for everyone to allow the animals to return back into the wooded areas that surround our community,” a news release from the police department said.