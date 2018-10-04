Person shot on Emerald Street in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One person was reportedly shot on Emerald Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.

After a 3:14 a.m. call Thursday morning, police responded to the shooting on the 1600 block of Emerald Street.

Police believe the two people involved in the shooting were acquaintances and that this shooting was an isolated incident.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital.

Police said the victim's condition is currently unknown.

The shooting took place outside of a home in a residential area.