Over 58,000 pregnancy test recalled after women were getting false positive results

LONDON — More than 58,000 at-home pregnancy tests in the U.K. have been recalled because a “small number” of women were incorrectly told they were expecting.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech announced Thursday that it is recalling one lot of faulty Clear & Simple digital pregnancy tests.

“Patient safety is our highest priority. We strongly encourage anyone to report any issues with this product,” said Dr. Duncan McPherson, the clinical director of medical devices at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, in a press release.

The recalled products have a lot number of DM10220170710E, which can be found at the end of the box.

Anyone who has bought a recalled product is asked to return it and find another testing method.