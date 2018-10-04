× North Carolina teacher charged with sex crimes against 17-year-old female student

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A former Cleveland County high school teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, WBTV reports.

Emma Logan Costner, 25, is charged with two counts of felony sex act with a student.

Costner turned herself in Wednesday after an investigation into the allegations started in September.

Costner was a teacher at Crest High School but resigned one day after deputies began looking into the allegations, according to WSOC. The alleged crimes happened while she was working at Crest High School.

Maj. Durwin Briscoe, with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, told WBTV the parents of a 17-year-old girl at Crest High School contacted law enforcement about a possible relationship between their child and the teacher. At that point, an investigation started.

Costner was put in the Cleveland County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond. She later bonded out of jail Wednesday.