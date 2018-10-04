Mebane teenager grows 516-pound pumpkin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEBANE, N.C. -- Mikayla Moore has a lot of time and effort invested in this giant pumpkin.

"I call it my child," said Moore who started growing pumpkins at the urging of a family friend. "You have to baby these things."

This season she got a big baby in her pumpkin patch.

"When Hurricane Florence hit, we had a lot of rot because we had a lot of water," she said. "So I had to chop off leaves and make sure it didn't reach the pumpkin."

With the help of her dad she loaded up the pumpkin and took it to the Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival to have it weighed.

"I was super elated that it weight 516 pounds," she said. "It's 7th place and I was happy with that."

While Mikayla came in 7th place she did stand out. She was the youngest grower at the competition and one of the few women in the hobby.