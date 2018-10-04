× Man accused of telling deputies that ‘ghost’ planted meth at his home

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – A man in Louisiana claimed a ghost planted meth at his home after deputies were called there and allegedly found the drug.

KNOE reported that Michael L. Auttenberry called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, claiming that someone stabbed him in the head.

Deputies responded and found Auttenberry cursing at people who weren’t there, according to officials. And there was no indication he was stabbed.

Auttenberry allegedly told officials that there were intruders in his home, but deputies could not find anyone. But they did find a bag of meth on a nightstand.

Auttenberry then allegedly told deputies that “intruders or a ghost” planted the meth. He was jailed under a $5,000 bond on charges of possessing a controlled substance and filing a false police report.