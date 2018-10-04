Local window washer is so fast he’s called ‘The fastest squeegee in the East’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The steer horns on his pick-up truck are your first clue about the personality of the man inside.

"I ain't seen anybody else with this," said Larry Lash, as he pulled into Maxie B's. "People call me Steve McQueen."

Yes, he comes complete with a hat, and toy side arm because he's no gunslinger. Larry Lash is a window washer and he's so fast that he's earned the title 'the fastest squeegee in the east.'

"I look forward to it every day," he says. "It's like going out to play."

He's been going out to play for nearly 50 years but it's not all about speed. He works to leave every window as clean as possible.

"I like to take pride in every window I do," he said. "I enjoy this too much."