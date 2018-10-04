× Georgia mom allegedly got drunk, high at movies using son’s sippy cup

EAST COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police issued a warrant after a Georgia woman allegedly had a sippy cup of alcohol and possible prescription drugs while at the movies with her 5-year-old son, WSB reports.

Kristina Gibson was charged her with reckless conduct and public intoxication for the incident at Merchant Walk Stadium Cinema in East Cobb.

People in the movie theater initially began complaining once the boy started to cry in the theater, according to WSB.

Police said theater employees asked the woman to leave when she became so drunk and high that she couldn’t walk, talk or take care of her son.

Employees also had to stop her from trying to get into her car.

When police tried to arrest her, she threatened to kill the arresting officer, police reported.

Gibson’s next door neighbor Brandi Rhymes told WSB she was shocked to hear the allegations.

“That’s horrible and like I said, very shocking for this neighborhood because it’s very family-oriented,” the neighbor said.