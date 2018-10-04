Facebook’s Messenger Kids faces fire over privacy laws, Sears to close more stores and more

Posted 9:01 am, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 09:02AM, October 4, 2018

In Thursday's, Money Matters, Jane King discusses a complaint against Facebook's Messenger Kids over privacy laws, Sears which is expected to shutter more shops before the holidays and the Amazon's wage increase which could leave some making less.