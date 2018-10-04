In Thursday's, Money Matters, Jane King discusses a complaint against Facebook's Messenger Kids over privacy laws, Sears which is expected to shutter more shops before the holidays and the Amazon's wage increase which could leave some making less.
Facebook’s Messenger Kids faces fire over privacy laws, Sears to close more stores and more
-
Gmail rolls out self-destructing emails, Generation Z to outnumber Millennials and more
-
iPhone considered a status symbol, Americans tired of passwords and more
-
Disney World ticket prices to vary by day, NC unemployment drops and more
-
KFC offers big bucks to name your kid after the Colonel, flight attendants plan to picket and more
-
Rent rates are on the rise, McDonald’s strips more artificial ingredients and more
-
-
War against balloons, sugar prices hit decade low and more
-
Elon Musk resigns as Tesla chair, vanilla prices spike amid shortage and more
-
Elon Musk face fraud charges, Trump tax cuts up for vote to become permanent and more
-
IBM develops coffee-delivering drones, China tariffs go into effect Thursday and more
-
Truck driver shortage hits the oil industry, NC feels the benefits of startups and more
-
-
New iPhone gets a reveal date, Walmart stocks up on toys for the holidays and more
-
T-Mobile hack threatens 2 million customers, gas prices could jump and more
-
NC job market hits record high, pricey products may make you fewer friends and more