Disbarred lawyer suspected of shooting 7 officers in fatal South Carolina standoff

FLORENCE, S.C. — The man suspected in the shooting of seven law enforcement officers is a 74-year-old disbarred lawyer, according to the Associated Press.

Frederick Hopkins faced several charges in recent years dating back to a 2014 disorderly conduct charge and including a 2015 and 2017 charge of “running at large,” a charge for not restraining pets.

The AP reports Hopkins is married to Florence divorce attorney Cheryl Turner-Hopkins.

Hopkins was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Seven law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday evening during a standoff that began hours earlier when deputies attempted to execute a search warrant.

Officer Terrence Carraway, a 30-year veteran of the Florence Police Department, was minutes away when he got the call to help fellow officers. He died later on his way to the hospital, city of Florence spokesman John Wukela said.

Fighting back tears, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler called Carraway a good friend and “the bravest police officer” he’s ever known.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, WBTW reported.

The conditions of the three other Florence officers and three deputies who were wounded were not immediately known.

An eighth person, a 20-year-old man who was inside the house, was shot during the standoff, Kirby said. His condition is also unknown.

An armored vehicle had to shield officers

The gunman initially shot at the Florence County deputies and kept shooting when more law enforcement officers arrived, officials said.

“These officers went there unknowing the firepower this suspect had,” Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said.

The seven officers who were wounded could not get away, Boone said, because gunfire was being shot all over.

“He had an advantage and the officers couldn’t get to the ones that were down,” Boone said.

As the suspect barricaded himself in the home with children, authorities used a mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle — something usually associated with war zones — to get all the wounded officers to safety, Boone said.

Video footage recorded after the shooting shows a bloody police vest and blood spatter on the ground as yellow tape goes up around the scene.