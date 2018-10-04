× ‘Clearly historic’ treasure trove spews out of Yellowstone geyser

A few odd finds launched out of a geyser at Yellowstone National Park last month.

The Ear Spring geyser has remained mostly dormant for close to 60 years, Associated Press reports.

The Sept. 15 eruption spewed trash like aluminum cans, a plastic cup and cigarette butts, but some unusual items of interest joined the refuse.

Chief among them was a baby’s pacifier dating back to the 1930s.

Dozens of weathered coins in a range of conditions were also found strewn around the geyser.

Yellowstone National Park shared photos of the coughed up collection on Facebook last week.

According to the post, some of the items are “clearly historic.”

“They’ll be inventoried by curators and may end up in Yellowstone’s archives,” the post reads.

Despite the park’s apparent excitement over the host of discoveries, officials remind the public not to toss foreign objects into geysers.

“Foreign objects can damage hot springs and geysers,” the post continues. “The next time Ear Spring erupts we hope it’s nothing but natural rocks and water. You can help by never throwing anything into Yellowstone’s thermal features!”

This is Ear Spring’s fourth eruption in the last 60 years, but this time, the stream of steam and water reached a height not seen since 1957, the AP reports.

The eruption reached between 20 and 30 feet high.

Since then, the geyser has continued erupting at a near-constant height of about 2 feet.

Ear Spring gets it name from its human ear-like shape, according to the AP.