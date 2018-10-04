× CJ Fuller, former Clemson Tiger, dies at 22

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has died, the football team announced Wednesday.

He died at only 22-years-old.

The State reports the cause of death is not immediately know, and autopsy results should be available in about six to eight weeks.

The school recognized the former Tiger’s successful career with the team.

The athlete landed a 30-yard touchdown reception toward a 31-0 win against Ohio State in the 2016 national semifinal.

He also played a critical role in the National Championship Game with a 20-yard kickoff return to the 32-yard line which set up the team’s nine-play, 68-yard game-winning drive.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” Head Coach Dabo Swinney said a statement. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

Fuller played 43 games from 2015 to 2017. His record includes 147 career carries for 599 yards with four rushing touchdowns, as well as 18 passes for 155 yards with two receiving touchdowns.

Former Clemson teammate and current Buffalo Bill Shaq Lawson posted a photo of Fuller to Instagram with the caption, “My brother I am hurting right now. Somebody wake me up from this nightmare. My brother was supposed to come see me tomorrow. I love you bruh until we meet again.”