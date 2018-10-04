× Burlington police investigating several vehicle thefts, including man accused of stealing pickup

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a pickup truck in Burlington, according to Burlington police.

Jeremiah Malique Stewart, 18, of Burlington, faces multiple charges including motor vehicle theft, resist/delay obstruct, careless and reckless driving, failure to head blue light and violation of probation.

The owner of a Toyota Tundra pickup truck told police on Tuesday that the truck was stolen from a parking lot in the 1000 block of Piper Lane.

Officers found the truck in the area of McKinney Street near Graham Hopedale Road and tried pulling the driver over.

Police said several people inside ran out of the truck, including the driver, Stewart. He was arrested shortly later and jailed in Alamance County under $15,000 secured bond.

The case is one of several motor vehicle thefts in Burlington. Below is a list of crimes and when they were reported.

9/29/2018 – 500 block Smith St.

9/29/2018 – 1846 N. Church St.

9/30/2018 – 400 block Camp Rd.

9/30/2018 – 1100 block Plain St.

10/2/2018 – 400 block Homewood Ave.

10/2/2018 – 1090 block Piper Ln.

10/2/2018 – 300 block Baldwin Rd.

10/2/2018 – 1400 block Morningside Dr.

The victims in these cases left their vehicles unlocked with keys inside, according to police.

The investigation into the above listed motor vehicle thefts is ongoing and has revealed that there are multiple unidentified offenders in these offenses.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.