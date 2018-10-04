Body believed to be missing boater found in search at Lake Townsend in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body, believed to be a 74-year-old boater who reportedly fell from his boat while fishing on Lake Townsend, has been found, Greensboro police announced Thursday.

The boater was previously identified as Wayne Thomas Williams, a part-time employee at the Lake Townsend Marina.

The Greensboro Fire Department, Greensboro police and Guilford County EMS recovered the body Thursday morning.

Medical examiners will work to confirm the identity.

The Lake Townsend Marina will remain closed until Saturday morning out of respect for Williams' family.

At about 12 p.m. Tuesday, Greensboro fire and police officials responded to a report of a person who fell into the lake.

The 911 call was initially placed by someone on shore who could hear someone screaming for help.

Crews continue to search for Williams, though the search has been scaled back. Boats with sonar are still combing the lake.

A rescue crew found the boat but have not yet found the man. They also found the missing man's dog and some articles of clothing.

Two boats stayed out late Tuesday night searching via sonar.

Officials also searched using a helicopter and search dogs.

Williams was not working at the time of the incident.

