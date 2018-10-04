‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mentoring program is rebranding with a new logo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Big Brothers Big Sisters is rebranding. The volunteer-based mentoring program has a new logo that’s part of an overall strategy to attract diverse groups of volunteers, especially among men.

Research from focus groups showed that the previous logo did not adequately capture the sense of urgency behind the organization’s mission.

“They see it as an adoption agency or little kids that are 4 to 6, and we serve children that are 5 to 18,” said Krista Johnston, vice president of development and partnerships at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont hopes clarifying the organization’s goal will help attract more “Bigs” to match with “Littles.”

More than 100 kids are on the waiting list in Guilford County and about 75 percent of those children are boys.

Kirkman Park Elementary is one of the schools that has a need.

“They're always asking me for a Big Brother or a Big Sister,” said match support specialist Adriana Hernandez.

Third grader Jeremy Umanzor is waiting for a match.

“I want a Big Brother, so he can help me in my work in the school. Sometimes I don't have somebody to play with outside because my other friend is playing football,” Umanzor said.

Big Sister Kacey Sharpe hopes talking about the bond she has developed with Little Danika Pierce will help attract some of her peers.

She’s a student at High Point University.

“A lot of my guy friends have been getting interested in the program and I keep trying to tell them about it,” she said.

Johnston says based on the current waiting list, it could take as long as two to five years to match some of the boys with volunteers.

However, those odds could change with enough male involvement.

On Oct. 30, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont will have a free luncheon where people can learn more about the organization.

You can register for the event and apply to become a volunteer on the chapter’s website.