Amy Schumer detained while protesting Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON – Amy Schumer was among dozens of protesters detained by police on Capitol Hill while protesting the possible appointment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

USA Today reported that the 37-year-old comedian attended a protest against Kavanaugh on Thursday outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse.

One video shows a police officer asking Schumer if she wants to be arrested. She responds by answering, “Yes.”

Schumer can be seen in the video holding a sign that read “We believe Anita Hill” while wearing a shirt reading “This today, then #ERA.”

Women and their allies came to Washington, DC, on Thursday to protest Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the nation’s highest court.

They met at the Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse before marching to the Supreme Court, where they held a rally offering words of support to each other and victims of sexual violence.

Organizers initially planned for protesters to then make their way to the East Steps of the Capitol, where they were to hold a “direct action,” but US Capitol Police barricaded the building, forcing protesters into nearby Senate office buildings.

Here is @amyschumer telling cops she *wants* to be arrested. Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?” Schumer: “Yes.” Save this for the “I can’t believe I was arrested for free speech!” Tweet from her soon. pic.twitter.com/TLGaDAyh1T — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018

CNN contributed to this report.