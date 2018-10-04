× 70-year-old Lexington man arrested on cocaine trafficking charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 70-year-old was arrested on cocaine trafficking charges in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, deputies stopped a vehicle driving south on US-52 at mile marker 91.

Carl Hall, 70, of Lexington, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine possession, trafficking cocaine transporting, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

He was given a $100,000 bond.