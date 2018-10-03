× Kevin Olsen, brother of Carolina Panthers player Greg Olsen, found not guilty in rape trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A jury found former UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen not guilty on all charges Wednesday, WSOC reports.

Olsen was charged with three counts of second-degree rape and one count of second-degree sex offense for a reported attack on a woman in an off-campus apartment.

Olsen was indicted in May 2017 and pleaded not guilty in September 2017 after rejecting a plea deal.

Olsen’s attorney George Laughrun told WSOC Olsen rejected the plea deal so he would have the opportunity to prove his innocence at trial.

Olsen is the brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.