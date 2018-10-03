Search for missing 70-year-old boater at Lake Townsend in Greensboro continues Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The search was paused overnight, but rescue crews plan to return to Lake Townsend on Wednesday morning, the day after a 70-year-old man reportedly fell from his boat while fishing.

Crews were waiting for the sun to come up to resume the search.

At about 12 p.m. Tuesday, Greensboro fire and police officials responded to a report of a person who fell into the lake.

A rescue crew found the boat but have not yet found the man. They also found the missing man's pet dog and some articles of clothing.

Most rescue crews left the area by 7:45 p.m., but two boats stayed out later searching via sonar.

Officials also searched using a helicopter and search dogs.

Search and rescue crews stationed at Lake Townsend this morning as they plan to resume a search for a missing boater. pic.twitter.com/RRAe4CIZtH — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) October 3, 2018

A helicopter is circling the area. Crews have also added dogs to the search. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/bpuob8bM3r — Olivia Steen (@OSteenNews) October 2, 2018

Rescue crews found the missing man’s pet in the boat recovered. Also a found articles of clothing. Still searching for the man who’s name they won’t be releasing at this time. — Olivia Steen (@OSteenNews) October 2, 2018

Avoid the area of Church street near Air Harbor Rd. — Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) October 2, 2018

Three boats and now drones added to the search. Also, avoid N Church street if possible. — Olivia Steen (@OSteenNews) October 2, 2018

N. Church street currently closed. Missing boater investigation underway. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/bpxtnQ9MTr — Olivia Steen (@OSteenNews) October 2, 2018