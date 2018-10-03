× More than 250 across the world died in pursuit of a selfie, study finds

Over a six year period, more than 250 people spent their final moments taking a selfie.

A new study found that from October 2011 to November 2017, a total of 259 people died while snapping photos of themselves.

The average victim? Just under 23-years-old.

The student was conducted by researchers associated with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences

The highest number of selfie-deaths were in India with Russia, the United States and Pakistan following behind.

Drowning, transport — such as getting hit by a train — and falls topped the list as the most common ways selfie-takers died in the act.

“The selfie deaths have become a major public health problem,” the study’s lead author Agam Bansal told The Washington Post.

Bansal said that even if taking a selfie in and of itself is not dangerous, the danger ramps up when people pair their photography with risky behavior.

He said he was particularly concerned with how many young people died in selfie-related incidents.

More than 85 percent of the selfie deaths were people between 10 and 30 years old.

“What worries me the most is that it is a preventable cause of death,” he said to the Washington Post. “Taking a toll on these many numbers just because you want a perfect selfie because you want a lot of likes, shares on Facebook, Twitter or other social media, I don’t think this is worth compromising a life for such a thing.”

As we move through 2018, selfie deaths have continued to be an issue.

A man in India died in May after he was mauled to death while trying to take a selfie with an injured bear, the Independent reported.

An 18-year-old hiker from Jerusalem tried to take a selfie at the edge of Nevada Fall at Yosemite National Park but ended up falling about 800 feet from the cliff on Sept. 5 , according to ABC News and the Times of Israel.

Only a few weeks after, a 32-year-old California woman similarly plunged down a 200-foot cliff while trying to snap a selfie at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reported.