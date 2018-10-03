Missing boater identified in search at Lake Townsend in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 74-year-old boater who reportedly fell from his boat while fishing on Lake Townsend has been identified.

The boater was Wayne Thomas Williams, a part-time employee at the Lake Townsend marina.

He was not working at the time of the incident.

At about 12 p.m. Tuesday, Greensboro fire and police officials responded to a report of a person who fell into the lake.

The 911 call was initially placed by someone on shore who could hear someone screaming for help.

Crews continue to search for Williams who reportedly fell into Lake Townsend.

The Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that a cadaver dog got a hit in the middle of the lake, the News & Record reported. Crews moved a second cadaver dog and dive teams to that spot to confirm the dog's instinct, the newspaper reports.

Crews are now searching a triangular area of water that is 2 to 10 feet deep.

A rescue crew found the boat but have not yet found the man. They also found the missing man's pet dog and some articles of clothing.

Two boats stayed out late Tuesday night searching via sonar.

Officials also searched using a helicopter and search dogs.

